Google previews Android XR on smart glasses, Samsung headset: Watch it here

Google has previewed its upcoming Android XR platform for smart glasses and headsets at TED 2025. According to a report by 9To5Google, the US-based software giant has showcased a live demo of Android XR during a TED2025 talk, offering a rare real-world glimpse at what its next-gen wearable tech can actually do.

Led by Google’s Shahram Izadi, the presentation featured a prototype pair of smart glasses worn by Google’s Nishtha Bhatia. The glasses, which support prescription lenses, are designed to connect with a user’s smartphone and access “all” their existing apps.

In the demo, shared on TED’s official website, Google’s Gemini AI was seen on the front and center which started off by generating a haiku and then moving on to more advanced interactions, like identifying a book title that had been behind Bhatia moments earlier, and locating a key card on a shelf. This scene mirrored functionality teased under Project Astra, now part of Gemini Live on mobile devices.

As per 9To5Google, the glasses also demonstrated on-the-fly language translation, including a fluid switch from English to Farsi, and a Hindi conversation without needing to adjust any settings. Additional use cases shown included visual explanations of diagrams, music recognition based on physical media, and real-time navigation using a 3D map overlay.

The second half of the demo shifted focus to headset integration, specifically using Samsung’s upcoming Project Moohan. As per the report, this segment highlighted XR features like Google Maps’ Immersive View and using Gemini for real-time gaming assistance—such as while playing Stardew Valley. The prototype glasses shown during the event are believed to be a prototype to a Samsung-branded device expected to launch in the near future.