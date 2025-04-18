Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola Razr 60 Ultra to be the first foldable smartphone launch of 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra to be the first foldable smartphone launch of 2025

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to launch on April 24 along with another model in the Razr 60 lineup. Here are the expected specifications that the foldable smartphone may feature

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
Motorola might soon come up with a new Razr ‘Ultra’ device in the market with an upgraded chip. According to a report by the 9To5Google, Motorola is in the works to make a new Razr ‘Ultra’ device, which would feature a 7-inch foldable display. The company is expected to launch the Razr 60 series, including the Razr 60 Ultra, on April 24.
 
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: What to expect
 
As per the report, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand might have three devices in the launch lineup for this year. 91Mobiles reported that the Razr 60 Ultra will bring major upgrades over the Razr 50 Ultra.
 
According to the report by 91Mobiles, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The RAM mentioned here beats even Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra which features up to 12GB of RAM.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to feature a 7-inch internal folding AMOLED display of a 165Hz refresh rate. The earlier models in the Razr series used to feature a 6.9-inch pane. As for the cover display, it is expected to remain at 4-inches.
 
The upcoming Razr 60 Ultra is expected to feature a pair of 50MP cameras on the back, along with a front-facing 50MP lens – a notable upgrade from the previous 32MP lens. It’s also said to pack a significantly larger 4,700 mAh battery, up from 4,000 mAh, and support 68W fast wired charging. The device is likely to ship with Android 15 pre-installed and will reportedly include an additional side button alongside the standard fingerprint scanner, as reported by 91Mobiles.
First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

