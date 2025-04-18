CMF by Nothing: Everything we know so far of CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2 series

The British consumer technology brand Nothing is set to launch new devices under its CMF sub-brand on April 28. The upcoming line-up will include the CMF Phone 2 Pro smartphone, along with a range of new audio products — CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

Before the launch, the company has been teasing details about these products. Here’s a complete round-up of what’s been revealed so far:

CMF Phone 2 Pro: What to expect

Performance and gaming:

Nothing recently confirmed that the upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro will use the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC (System-on-Chip). According to the company, the chip offers 10 per cent faster CPU performance and 5 per cent graphic improvement compared to the Dimensity 7300 used in the CMF Phone 1.

The device will also come with gaming-focused features, including support for running Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) game at 120fps and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate for smoother response.

Camera:

Nothing recently updated the CMF Phone 2 Pro’s microsite on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, revealing the smartphone’s camera specifications. The CMF Phone 2 Pro will sport a three-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom.

Design and customisation:

Nothing has also suggested the design of the smartphone by sharing teaser images showing the smartphone’s front, back, and side profile. At the front, the smartphone is expected to have a flat-style display with uniform bezels and a punch-hole camera. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is also expected to feature a flat side rail design with a sleek build for a more premium feel.

At the back, the modular panel design introduced with the CMF Phone 1 is likely to return. Teasers suggest new back panel finishes — such as frosted glass, granite-style texture, matte-textured plastic, and vegan leather. The phone may also support interchangeable accessories, like its predecessor.

Expected specifications:

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro

RAM: up to 8GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (1/1.57-inch) + 8MP ultra-wide (119.5 degree fow) + 50MP Telephoto (2x)

Battery: 5,000mAh

Charging: 33W wired

CMF Buds 2 series (Buds 2, Buds 2a, Buds 2 Plus): What to expect

Nothing has already revealed the full design of its upcoming CMF Buds 2. The Buds 2 features a similar design to its predecessor, the CMF Buds, with a rotating dial and a boxy charging case. However, the dial has a shiny, glass-like finish. The buds themselves come with a stem design and in-ear tips.

The rotating dial might offer smart functionality, similar to what the company offers in the CMF Buds Pro 2. That model’s dial can be customised for volume control, changing noise-cancellation modes, and more — even with clickable actions.

It’s possible that the smart dial features will be limited to the CMF Buds 2 Plus, while the Buds 2 and 2a may include a simpler version of the rotating dial for fidgeting or aesthetic purposes.