Google previews Samsung DeX-like desktop mode for Android at I/O: Details

Google is working on a new desktop mode for Android devices; the new feature was teased during the Google I/O developer conference 2025 . This feature will allow compatible smartphones to deliver a PC-like experience when connected to external displays, similar to Samsung’s DeX. Florina Muntenescu, an engineering manager at Google, shared that Google is building on Samsung’s DeX platform to create better multitasking tools in Android 16

A demo during the Google I/O event showed a new layout that appears a lot like Samsung DeX . Apps such as Gmail, Chrome, YouTube, and Google Photos appeared in a taskbar at the bottom of the screen. The time was displayed at the top-left corner, while the Wi-Fi and battery icons were on the top-right.

Google’s new desktop mode will be part of Android 16. One of the key features is adaptive apps. These apps can resize and move around the screen just like on a computer. That means users will be able to drag, drop, and arrange apps any way they like. Google said that they are making API changes to Android 16 that would no longer react to orientation, resizability and aspect ratio restriction, giving users a more responsive user interface by default.

Google also posted more information on its blog, saying that Android 16 will focus on making apps work better across many different devices. This includes not just phones, but also tablets, foldables, Chromebooks, cars, and even mixed reality wearables. With this update, Google is showing that Android is growing beyond phones.

Google’s desktop mode feature is expected to be rolled out with Android 16 later this year.

What is Samsung DeX?

DeX, which stands for "Desktop eXperience," allows Galaxy smartphone users to mirror their phone's screen on a Windows PC. Launched in 2017, Samsung DeX also offers a desktop-like interface when the smartphone is connected to an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse.