Google releases Android 16 beta 1 for Pixels: New features, eligible models

Google has started rolling out the first beta version of the Android 16 operating system to compatible Pixel devices. After multiple developer previews, the first beta of the next major Android version brings several notable changes such as improved compatibility of apps on large-screen devices like foldables and tablets, live notifications, new camera features for third-party apps, and more.

Android 16 beta 1: What is new

Beyond features introduced in the Android 16 Developer Previews such as Audio sharing on Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) compatible devices, Screen-off fingerprint access, Notification cooldown and new Health Connect features, the first beta introduces the following changes:

Android adaptive apps: With Android 16 beta 1, Google is phasing out the ability for apps to restrict screen orientation and resizability on large screens. This means that users with large-screen devices such as tablets and book-style foldables will be able to run apps at any window size and aspect ratio.

Live Updates: With Android 16 beta, Google has introduced "Live Updates" notifications, which will allow users to monitor ongoing activities such as food deliveries, ride completion and more.

APV video codec: Android 16 introduces support for the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, which is designed to be used for professional high-quality video recording and post-production. APV codec enables lossless video quality, support for a high bit-rate range for up to 8K resolution content, support for HDR10/10+ and user-defined metadata.

Camera night mode scene detection: This new Application Programming Interface (API) will allow third-party camera apps to know when to switch to and from a night mode.

Other: Beyond these updates, the first beta of Android 16 introduces new system icons, a few UI enhancements, bug fixes and performance improvements.

Android 16 beta 1: Eligible devices

Android 16 beta 1 is available on select Google Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program. Google said that enrolled devices will receive regular over-the-air (OTA) updates for the duration of the platform's release cycle, unless the user decides to opt out. Here is the list of supported devices:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold

Android 16: Release timeline