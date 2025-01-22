Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google fixes reported issues in Android 15 QPR2 beta 3 for Pixels: Details

Google fixes reported issues in Android 15 QPR2 beta 3 for Pixels: Details

Google has addressed several user-reported issues in Android 15 QPR2 beta 3, including the one that previously caused devices to restart during phone calls

Android 15

Android 15

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has released the third beta of Android 15's second Quarterly Platform Release (QPR2). This beta version, available on select Pixel devices, builds on enhancements introduced in Android 15 and the Android 15 QPR1 update, focusing on stability, performance, and bug fixes. Additionally, Google has addressed several user-reported issues, such as the one that previously caused devices to restart during phone calls.
 
Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3: Eligible devices
 
Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 is accessible to the following Google Pixel devices:
  • Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
  • Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 7 and 7 Pro
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel 8 and 8 Pro
  • Pixel 8a
  • Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold
Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3: Resolved issues
 
 
Google has resolved several issues reported by users in this latest beta update, including:
  • Fixed issues that could cause a device to restart when making a phone call.
  • Fixed an issue where trying to resume an app from the app overview would return to the home screen instead.
  • Fixed issues where the language picker menu (accessed by long-pressing the spacebar) changed the window, which caused the IME to hide in apps that had set their softInputMode to STATE_ALWAYS_HIDDEN.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a clicking sound in the background while recording video.
  • Fixed an issue that caused wireless charging to stop functioning in some cases.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause devices to crash after starting an exercise on a connected Wear OS device.
  • Fixed an issue with null pointer exceptions that sometimes caused the system UI to crash.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Android Beta Feedback app to crash sometimes when submitting a bug report.
  • Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

More From This Section

iOS 18.3 RC

Apple releases iOS 18.3 RC: Check new Intelligence features for iPhones

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Data and time, where to watch, what to expect

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Meta developing Oakley-branded smart glasses, new wearables: What to expect

OpenAI

OpenAI announces $500 bn 'The Stargate Project'; here's what we know so far

Tech Wrap January 21

Tech wrap Jan 21: Noise ColorFit Pro 6, WhatsApp, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Topics : Google Android Google Pixel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERam Mandir AnniversaryStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon