Tech wrap Jan 23: Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Google Gemini, LG soundbars

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now open for pre-orders in India. All three models in the series – Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra – are available on Samsung platforms, select online channels, and offline stores. The India-made premium smartphone series, focusing on software and artificial intelligence features, debuts One UI 7, described by the company as an AI-integrated platform.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 series flagship smartphones, focusing more on software and artificial intelligence-powered capabilities to improve the mobile experience. The smartphones come with the Android 15-based One UI 7, which Samsung calls an AI-integrated platform. The new UI also integrates "AI agents" for enhancing personalisation and enabling natural interactions with the smartphones.

South Korean electronics brand LG has launched its new premium soundbars in India with a modern design and triple-level spatial sound. LG said that the new LG S95TR and LG S90TY soundbars come with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound for an immersive audio experience and offer an enhanced cinematic experience when paired with LG TVs.

Also Read

Samsung debuted Android 15 operating system-based One UI 7 with the Galaxy S25 series launch. Dubbed by the South Korean company as an integrated artificial intelligence platform, One UI 7 introduces new Galaxy AI features and upgrades to existing suite to offer a “natural and context-aware mobile experience.”

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge model is under development. At its Galaxy Unpacked event held on January 22, Samsung previewed the ultra-slim model which will likely be significantly thinner compared to other models in the Galaxy S25 series. While the company has not shared details, the first-look video suggested changes in the internal design to achieve this form factor and a fresh look on the outside. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch later this year, likely in the second half of 2025.

YouTube has announced new experimental features for its premium subscribers. This includes higher-quality audio on music videos, faster playback options and several new features for YouTube on iOS that were limited to the Android version of the app. The company also said that Premium members can now opt-in to multiple experimental features at once, instead of one at a time.

Samsung has introduced several new features with its latest Galaxy S25 series smartphones. Be it artificial intelligence features or tools for improving the smartphone's imaging capabilities, the new features are aimed at improving the overall mobile experience. However, some of these features may have been inspired by what rivals like Apple and Google offer on their iPhones and Pixel smartphones.

Artificial Intelligence is all set to transform the healthcare landscape, offering groundbreaking solutions to the age-old health challenge. At the forefront of this innovation is the development of personalised cancer vaccines, a possibility unveiled during the launch of the Stargate Project at the White House recently. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to create personalised cancer vaccines for individuals within 48 hours, tech firm Oracle’s chairman Larry Ellison stated.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung on Wednesday (January 22) unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25, at a launch event in San Jose (USA). According to JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, the Galaxy S25 will also be manufactured at the company’s Noida facility in India.

SoftBank Group Corp. and OpenAI each plan to commit $19 billion of capital to Stargate, the $100 billion US AI endeavor President Donald Trump unveiled this week, the Information reported.