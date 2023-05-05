Home / Technology / Tech News / Google reveals new foldable Pixel phone, to release details on May 10

Google reveals new foldable Pixel phone, to release details on May 10

The move signals that Google is getting more serious about competing with Samsung and Apple Inc in smartphones

Bloomberg
Google reveals new foldable Pixel phone, to release details on May 10

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article



Alphabet Inc.’s Google gave a surprise early look at a foldable Pixel smartphone, heralding its move into a category currently dominated by Samsung Electronics Co.

The company posted a video and photos of the device, called the Pixel Fold, showing a phone with a large external display and an even bigger internal screen that can close up like a clamshell.

The company said on its website that it would provide more information on the device at its I/O conference on May 10. The event is also expected to include details on a cheaper version of the Pixel 7 phone and a tablet that Google originally previewed last year. 
The move signals that Google is getting more serious about competing with Samsung and Apple Inc. in smartphones, an area where it’s struggled to gain a significant foothold. Though Google’s Android operating system is widespread, the company is dwarfed by other manufacturers in its sales of hardware.

Foldables account for only 1% of smartphone shipments, according to Strategy Analytics and IDC data, but they contribute a larger share of revenue because they fetch higher prices. IDC estimates that shipments will more than triple from 2022, to roughly 50 million units annually, by 2027. That would still be less than 4% of the market, but would account for a $42 billion segment.

Also Read

Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6a to get 5G as part of December Feature drop: Google

Google Pixel 7 series gets cheaper with bank, exchange offers on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone may not feature Chinese foldable panels

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 6.2-inch outer screen

Samsung likely to reveal its first in-house mobile chipset in February

Google behind in AI race, open-source communities a threat: Senior engineer

Tim Cook sees India at 'tipping point' for Apple as China pivot quickens

Khosla warns against slowing US AI research, cites China threat

Only 5% executives believe generative AI risks could outweigh benefits

Google rolling out passkeys for 'passwordless future': All you need to know

Topics :Google PixelFoldable devicessmartphones

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story