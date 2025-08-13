Google reveals Pixel 10 Pro Fold design ahead of Aug 20 launch: Take a look

The official Made by Google account shared a brief teaser video on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), offering a glimpse at the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s design. Take a look:

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What to expect

The teaser clip reveals the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the same grey-blue tone earlier shown for the Pixel 10 Pro. This colour is expected to carry the name “Moonstone.” In terms of design, the foldable resembles its predecessor, with a floating camera bar that houses three lenses. The cover screen appears slightly larger, likely due to slimmer bezels. Google may also update the hinge design to boost durability.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be powered by the next-gen Tensor G5 chipset, which is also likely to power the entire Pixel 10 series. Built using TSMC’s 3nm process, the new chip is anticipated to bring better performance and power efficiency, as well as a custom image signal processor (ISP) aimed at improving photo and video output.