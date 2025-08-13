Garena Free Fire Max: August 13 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for August 13, giving players a chance to unlock a range of exclusive in-game goodies. These can include rare costumes for characters, distinctive weapon skins, diamond bundles, and other premium items that are usually hard to obtain through standard gameplay.

Like most Free Fire Max codes, these come with a short validity window and a fixed redemption limit. Once the quota is filled or the deadline passes, the codes become invalid. To secure these special rewards, players should claim them without delay.

Below is today’s list of working codes, followed by simple instructions to redeem them and collect your rewards directly within the game.

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 13 are: F2Q6W1E9R4T7Y3U5

F8I4O2P6A9S3D1F7

F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3

F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8

F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4

F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5

F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5

F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6

F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3

F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4

F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8

F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6

F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6

F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4

F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4

F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2

F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7

F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3 Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max code is successfully redeemed, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. For items like diamonds or gold, the account balance updates instantly.