Tech Wrap Aug 12: Vivo V60, Sony ULT speakers, Sennheiser Accentum Open

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has introduced the V60 5G in India, priced from Rs 36,999. This device comes with Zeiss co-engineered cameras, a large 6,500mAh battery featuring 90W fast charging, and integration with Google Gemini AI. Additionally, it includes an India-exclusive Wedding vlog mode and AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 designed to improve night photography.

Sony has unveiled the second generation of its ULT Power Sound series in India, which includes the ULT Tower 9 and ULT Tower 9AC party speakers, the portable ULT Field 5 and Field 3 Bluetooth speakers, and the new wireless dual microphone, ULTMIC1. Every product in this lineup features the signature ULT button that boosts bass output and provides several sound modes to tailor the listening experience.

Sennheiser Accentum Open wireless earbuds launched German audio company Sennheiser has launched the Accentum Open, a new open-ear wireless earbud model, in India. The brand highlights that these earbuds deliver premium sound quality without compromising on comfort or connectivity. The Accentum Open earbuds sport a lightweight design and carry an IPX4 rating, ensuring resistance to sweat and rain. iOS 26 developer beta 6 brings snappy performance, new ringtones, and more Apple has released the sixth developer beta version of iOS 26, the newest iPhone operating system. This update adds new features, refreshed interface elements, and minor adjustments. Compared to previous beta versions, the changes are relatively small as Apple prepares for the stable release expected next month. The public beta for iOS 26 is also anticipated to arrive shortly.

Moto Tag app update with UWB support, battery improvement rolled out widely Motorola’s tracking device, Moto Tag, has received a firmware update that introduces UWB (ultra-wideband) support for nearby finding and enhancements to battery monitoring. The Chinese consumer electronics brand has paired this new tracker firmware with updates to the Android companion app, Moto Tag. Earlier in May, Google rebranded the Find Hub app and announced that Moto Tag would soon get the UWB update, which is now widely available for download. Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude gets memory feature to recall past chats Anthropic has activated a memory feature on its Claude chatbot, making it easier for users to pick up conversations and projects where they left off. According to Anthropic, Claude can now reference previous chats on request, so users don’t have to repeat themselves. The company also shared a YouTube video demonstrating how the feature works.

Reddit posts will not be archived on Wayback Machine Reddit has reportedly started blocking the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine from indexing much of its content to stop AI companies from collecting user data. As reported by The Verge, this restriction limits archival access to Reddit’s homepage only and prevents crawling of individual posts, comments, and user profiles — essentially restricting archival visibility to top trending content. Microsoft's next Xbox might be a modular, PC-like gaming console The upcoming Xbox generation may not just be a traditional console but could resemble a user-upgradable pre-built gaming PC. According to Tom’s Guide, Microsoft’s chip, reportedly called “Magnus,” might feature a modular design allowing core parts such as CPU and GPU to be swapped out over time. This could lead to better performance, more frequent upgrades, and improved long-term value. If confirmed, this would change the way console lifecycles are perceived.

iOS 26 update: AirPods may get Samsung-like feature from Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce ‘Live Translation’ to AirPods for real-time conversations, according to 9To5Mac. The iOS 26 developer beta 6 shows that double-pressing both AirPods stems will open the Translate app, enabling instant in-person translations with compatible AirPods. PUBG 37.1 update: Krafton to bolster game security with anti-cheat tech PUBG is set to launch a security-focused update in August with version 37.1, targeting increasingly advanced cheating tactics. South Korean publisher Krafton stated that this new kernel-level anti-cheat system, which has been internally tested, will improve detection of unusual activities at the operating system level. According to the official press release, the system will remove offending players in real time, issue bans, and strengthen existing security measures, forming a crucial part of PUBG’s 2025 Anti-Cheat Roadmap.

Made by Google Aug 20: Massive leak covers everything about Pixel 10 series Official-looking renders of the Google Pixel 10 series, expected to debut at the Made by Google event on August 20, have leaked online. An X user named Evan Blass shared over 60 detailed renders of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, showing the three non-foldable Pixel phones slated for this series. YouTube Premium users gets access to AI-powered video search tool YouTube is expanding the availability of its AI-driven search functionality. As reported by Android Authority, more Premium users in the US can now use this feature, though it remains limited to iOS and Android apps. This AI-powered search delivers curated video results tailored to specific topics.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may launch in September Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE as early as next month. According to 9to5Google, leaked images indicate the phone may be a well-rounded mid-range device offering a balanced mix of price and performance compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus. Unlike previous FE models that were overshadowed by “Plus” versions, the S25 FE aims to provide a better balance of features, cost, and performance. Sennheiser Accentum Open review: No frill open-ear buds with focus on sound For those seeking open-ear wireless earbuds prioritising comfort, breathability, and a wide listening experience over sound isolation and heavy bass, the Sennheiser Accentum Open is a worthy option. Although the fit may not suit every ear, these earbuds excel with a spacious soundstage, clear vocals, and airy treble. They serve well for casual listening, multitasking, and outdoor use as an alternative to AirPods, if you can overlook the lack of advanced sound customisation and wireless charging.

Qualcomm to localise module output in India, support partners' mfg plans US chipmaker Qualcomm is localising production of automotive modules in India and is assisting its key ecosystem partners in shifting manufacturing to the country, a senior company official said. Nakul Duggal, Qualcomm Technologies’ group general manager for automotive, industrial, and embedded IoT, told PTI the company is heavily investing in India to support local automotive firms. Musk threatens legal action against Apple over alleged antitrust violations Tech billionaire Elon Musk threatened to sue Apple Inc on Tuesday over alleged App Store antitrust violations favouring OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In an X post, Musk claimed Apple is acting in a way that prevents any AI company except OpenAI from reaching #1 on the App Store, calling it an “unequivocal antitrust violation.” He said xAI, Grok’s parent company, will take immediate legal action.