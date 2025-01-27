Google rolling-out Samsung Galaxy S25-like Gemini interface to more phones

Google has started rolling out a redesigned interface for the Gemini AI assistant for Android devices, inspired by the Gemini interface previewed on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The new Gemini overlay is already available on select Google Pixel devices and is expected to roll out to more Android devices soon.

Google Gemini overlay: What is new

The Gemini AI overlay that appears upon long-pressing the power button or with the "Hey Google" voice prompt is now more compact. The new interface has a pill-shaped design, similar to the Google Search bar home screen widget, and a more prominent glowing border. The microphone button also has a new glowing ring around it and is now tucked to the right side of the overlay, alongside the Gemini Live button. Additionally, the camera and gallery options have been moved to an overflow menu, accessible through the newly added "+" button on the left side of the overlay.

Given the new overlay's compact design, it expands vertically as the user types in. Meanwhile, the options such as "Ask about screen," "Ask about this PDF," and more that appear on top of the overlay are now aligned to the left instead of the centre. The redesign extends to the Gemini app for Android, as the text field has the new overlay-like interface for input prompts.

More Google Gemini features

Google, at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, announced new Gemini AI features. While these features will debut on the new Samsung smartphones, they are expected to expand to more Android devices in the future, such as the Google Pixel 9 series models. These include: