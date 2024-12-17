Tech wrap Dec 17: OnePlus 13 series launch, ChatGPT Search, Google Veo 2

OnePlus is set to host a winter launch event on January 7, unveiling its 2025 flagship smartphone series globally, including India. The series will include the OnePlus 13, already launched in China, and the OnePlus 13r, expected to debut in its home market as the Ace 5 smartphone.

OpenAI has announced the rollout of its ChatGPT Search feature to free-tier users. Initially tested as “SearchGPT” and available only to paid subscribers, the feature now allows all OpenAI account holders to access web search capabilities without an active subscription.

Google has introduced Veo 2, its second-generation video generation AI model, alongside updates to its Imagen 3 image-generation model, which now produces brighter and more detailed outputs. Additionally, Google launched “Whisk,” an experimental tool for stylising and remixing images to create unique visual content.

Apple has released the first developer beta for iOS 18.3, following the recent iOS 18.2 update. While details of the beta remain undisclosed, speculation suggests potential enhancements to smart home device integration, including support for robot vacuum cleaners.

Google has rolled out the second beta of Android 15 Quarterly Platform Release 2 (QPR2) for Pixel devices. This update builds on QPR1, delivering bug fixes, performance improvements, and enhanced system stability for eligible devices.

Samsung has launched the second beta of its One UI 7, introducing updates like Now Bar enhancements on the lock screen, improvements to App Drawer and DeX interface, and new Game Booster settings for display refresh rates. The update also includes various bug fixes.

Apple has unveiled its list of the most downloaded apps and games of 2024 in India, featuring both free and paid content across iPhones and iPads. The year-end charts are available within the App Store’s Today tab, alongside the top Apple Arcade games in the region.

Meta has introduced live translation and AI video capabilities to its Ray-Ban smart glasses. The new features aim to enhance the functionality of the wearable, offering real-time language translation and AI-powered video processing.

Taiwanese laptop maker MSI has commenced manufacturing operations in India with its first facility in Chennai. This marks MSI’s entry into local production, aiming to cater to the growing demand in the Indian market.

Startups from Japan and India have partnered to explore the use of laser-equipped satellites to address space debris. The collaboration seeks to develop experimental solutions for the growing challenge of orbital congestion.