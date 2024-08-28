Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Google rolls out quick reply redesign on Gmail for Android: What is new

Quick reply redesign introduces text field at the bottom of the screen, eliminating the need to scroll to select from options like Reply, Reply all, or Forward, although these options remain available

Gmail "Quick Reply" feature
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Google has officially begun rolling out the redesign of Gmail’s “Quick Reply” feature for Android to personal Google accounts and individual subscribers of Google Workspace. The upgrade is not yet available to users in Workspace Labs, and testers will receive access at a later date. Google has announced that the feature will be available on iOS devices later this year. The Quick reply redesign is expected to be fully available to Workspace customers in the coming weeks.

"Starting today, you can reply to emails directly from the bottom of the conversation, without opening a new screen, making it easier to reference the email you’re replying to. We know this new option is best for quick, lightweight responses, so for longer, more formal responses, you can simply expand the text box to access more formatting options,” Google stated in a blog post about Workspace updates.

The Quick reply redesign introduces a text field at the bottom of the screen, eliminating the need to scroll to select from options like Reply, Reply all, or Forward, although these options remain available. Users can start typing immediately after tapping on the text box without needing to expand or switch screens.

Additionally, users can change recipients, attach files, or expand the text field using the expand icon. The ability to reference the contents of the message being replied to is also included, similar to functionality on messaging platforms.

Google announced the Gmail redesign in May, alongside updates to Google Messages and Google Home.

In related news, Google has also introduced enhancements to Gemini functionality in Gmail, including two new writing tools. The existing “Help me Write” feature, which allows users to formalise, elaborate, and shorten their emails, now includes a new Polish tool that helps users refine drafts created on mobile devices and the web.
Topics :GoogleGmailGoogle gmailAndroid

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

