Sony launches 'Accessories' app on Windows for PS5 controller customisation

Sony has launched a new PlayStation Accessories app for Windows, enhancing the compatibility of DualSense PlayStation controllers with PCs, to compete with Microsoft’s Xbox. The new app enables users to customise their DualSense Edge wireless controllers directly from their PCs. However, the option for the base DualSense controller is limited to installing firmware updates. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The previously available “Firmware Updater for DualSense Wireless Controller” app from Sony on Windows PC only allowed users to update the controller’s firmware from a Windows PC. The new Accessories app appears to focus more on the DualSense Edge controller, offering a similar level of customisation as Sony provides on its PlayStation 5 console.

Sony’s initiative to increase compatibility for its gaming accessories across different platforms represents a significant move towards opening up closed console ecosystems. Both Sony and Microsoft have begun porting exclusive gaming titles to other platforms. Sony has made several of its PlayStation-exclusive titles, such as Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 1, available on PC. Similarly, Xbox has announced that its upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be ported to PlayStation 5 next year.

PlayStation Accessories App: Details

The DualSense Edge wireless controller was originally designed for the PlayStation 5 gaming console. With the new Accessories app, Sony allows users to change controller button assignments, adjust sensitivity and dead zones for the controller sticks, adjust trigger dead zones, and modify vibration intensity from PCs.

Additionally, the Accessories app enables users to connect up to four controllers simultaneously and assign a controller number to each for easier identification.