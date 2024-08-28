Nothing Ear Open wireless earbuds set to launch soon: What to expect

Nothing is reportedly set to expand its wireless earbuds portfolio with new "Ear Open" earbuds. Gadget discovery site 91Mobiles spotted these earbuds from the British consumer technology brand on Singapore’s IMDA certification site. The listing confirmed the marketing name "Ear Open" under the Nothing brand.

Reportedly, the wireless earbuds would have a semi-in ear design and not the in-ear type design that is essential for active noise cancellation Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ALSO READ: Nothing Ear and Ear a earphones with ChatGPT integration launched: Details According to the IMDA certification, the device is listed with model number B182 under the lower power device category and can be connected via Bluetooth. The earbuds are described as True Wireless, with the supplier listed as IFactory ASIA PTE. LTD. The IMDA listing indicates that the earbuds will be available in global markets, including India and the UK.

Further details about the new earbuds may be released soon, and an official announcement from the brand is anticipated. The earbuds are expected to support ChatGPT integration, following Nothing’s announcement of expanding OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration across its audio products, including those from its sub-brand CMF.

Currently, Nothing offers the Ear and Ear (a) models in its wireless earbuds segment, which feature Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res audio support, and 11mm custom drivers. ChatGPT integration is available on both models, allowing users to set the AI chatbot as their default voice assistant if the source device supports it.

More From This Section

The only open-ear or semi in-ear type model it has in the portfolio is the Nothing Ear (Stick). Launched in 2022 at Rs 8,499, the Nothing Ear (stick) are offered at a discounted price of Rs 5,299 on Flipkart. These half in-ear style wireless earbuds feature 12.6mm audio drivers, but lack support for active noise cancellation (ANC).