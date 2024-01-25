Google's Feature Drop brings 'Circle to Search' feature to Pixel 8 series

Google has announced the first feature drop of 2024 for the Pixel 8 series and a new Mint Green colourway for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, according to The Verge. The new colour variants for the Pixel 8 series will be Google Store exclusive in the US, available starting January 25.

In the feature drop, Google has added the Circle to Search feature that it introduced on its partner Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series. For the uninitiated, the feature gets activated either by long-pressing the home button (button navigation) or swiping inwards from bottom corners (gesture navigation). Once activated, the user can use circle, highlight, or tap gesture on any visible item or object on the display to make a quick Google Lens search.

Besides the Circle to Search feature, Google updated the temperature sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro to measure body temperature measurements. According to The Verge, Google described this feature as “medical-grade”. It could possibly be an indication that Google has received certification from a health regulatory body for the temperature sensor use. Important to note, such sensor-based reading is indicative and does not, in any way, be taken as true health and fitness measurements.

Nevertheless, Google has also added a few features for the older Pixel smartphones. The report stated that the Magic Compose feature that uses AI to rewrite a drafted message in different styles, would be making its way to the Pixel 6 or newer devices. The Nearby Share feature will be rebranded to Quick Share on all Android smartphones with version 6 or newer.

Lastly, Google is bringing automatic audio switching to Pixel Watch with this update. With this feature Pixel Watch users can switch their Pixel Buds Pro to any Pixel Phone or tablet while getting notified about the connection status on your watch.