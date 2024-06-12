Google's June Feature Drop brings Gemini Nano to Pixel 8, 8a: Check details

Google has announced the June Feature Drop for Pixel devices that brings new features and capabilities to the Pixel smartphones and Pixel Watches. The software update brings Gemini Nano AI model integration into Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a smartphones, and enables car crash detection on the Pixel Watch 2. Google said that these new features will start rolling out on Pixel devices from today onwards and will be available on all supported devices in the coming weeks. Here are the details:

Gemini Nano on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After integrating the Gemini Nano AI model into the Pixel 8 Pro for on-device processing, Google is bringing its small scaled AI model to other Pixel 8 series smartphones, including the Pixel 8 and the newly launched Pixel 8a.

With on-device processing capabilities of the Gemini Nano model, select AI features and tools on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a smartphones will not require an active internet connection to work. However, users will have to enable developer options from settings on their smartphones to activate Gemini Nano on their devices.

Improved Summarise in Recorder

Summarise feature in the recorder app that transcribes audio in real time is getting new features. With the new update, summarise feature will offer more detailed summaries that will include the name of the speaker through auto detection. Additionally, text transcriptions are now downloadable and can also be exported into text files or directly to Google Docs.

It should be noted that these new features will be available only on devices with Gemini Nano integration, which means Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a users will be able to use these features in the recorder app.

Find My Device

With the June feature drop, Pixel smartphones will be able to track their devices using the Find My Device Network even when if the phones are switched off or have no battery left. Google said that it will be only available on Pixel 8 series smartphones and tracking will be available for up to 23 hours after the smartphone turns off.

DisplayPort support

Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a smartphones are getting DisplayPort functionality, which essentially means that these devices users can now mirror content from the smartphone to larger displays like supported monitors and TVs through USB-C cable.

Best Moment in pictures

With the new update, Pixel 6 and newer devices will automatically identify the best moment from a photo shot in HDR+ for better results even if the shutter button has been tapped only once.

Reverse phone number search

Available on all Pixel smartphones from Pixel 6 onwards, the new feature will allow users to reverse search an unknown phone number directly from call logs.

Car crash detection on Pixel Watch

With the new update, Pixel Watch 2 can now detect if the user has been in a car crash and can dial the emergency services if required. The feature is already available on Pixel smartphones and is now rolling out to the Pixel Watch 2 as well in select regions, including India. In case the watch detects a car crash, it will check if the user is okay. If the user does not respond or asks for assistance, the Pixel Watch 2 will automatically dial emergency services and will notify emergency contacts.

Other Pixel Watch updates

With the new update, Pixel Watch users in Germany and the US can link their Google Wallet and PayPal account with their Pixel Watch for a more seamless digital payment experience. Google has also improved the Google Home app on the Pixel Watches with easier access to Google Home devices from the Watch in the form of a widget.