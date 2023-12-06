Home / Technology / Tech News / Google to bring AI-powered' Help Me Write' to Chrome for desktops: Report

Google to bring AI-powered' Help Me Write' to Chrome for desktops: Report

The AI-based text generator will check the contents of the page that the user is on to get more context

Image: Google
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
Google is planning to add an AI-powered' Help me Write' text generator to Chrome browser, according to a report by 9To5Google.

The 'Help Me Write' feature is already available on Google Messages, Gmail, Docs and Keep with some variation, and the American tech giant is planning to roll out the same for its internet browser. The feature takes input from users in the form of a text prompt and generates textual responses or long-form content accordingly.

According to the report, Google has been working on bringing this same capability to desktop versions of Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux. The company refers to the feature as 'Compose' or 'CCO' internally, but the stable version will roll out for users with 'Help me Write' branding.

The report stated that the generative-AI feature will appear in Chrome's autofill popup when typing text online, which will also be accessible from the right-click menu. Additionally, the feature will check the contents of the page that the user is on to get more context on what it should write.

Google might add options to adjust the AI's writing style. Users will be able to ask the text generator to shorten or elaborate the generated response as well as ask for a more casual or formal response according to their preference. 

Recently, it was reported that Google has decided to delay the launch of its foundation model- Gemini after researchers found that the AI didn't reliably handle some non-English queries. Google had originally planned to launch Gemini by mid-December, but that has now been delayed until January.

Google announced the Gemini AI model at its annual developers' conference- Google I/O back in May this year. With Gemini's multimodal capabilities that allow it to simultaneously comprehend and utilise data from diverse sources, such as text, images, audio, and video, Google is aiming to challenge ChatGPT's dominance in the generative AI space.

