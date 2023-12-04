Sensex (2.05%)
Amazon to introduce advanced coding and AI modules in 100 Karnataka schools

"This expansion will impact over 13,000 students in grades six to eight across 30 districts of Karnataka," it said

Amazon

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Amazon.in on Monday announced the expansion of its Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) program to introduce advanced coding and artificial intelligence (AI) modules in 100 Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) schools.
The company said in a statement it will also provide digital infrastructure enhancements for 30 KREIS schools.
"This expansion will impact over 13,000 students in grades six to eight across 30 districts of Karnataka," it said.
The expanded module will enable students to develop complex computer applications incorporating advanced programming concepts like control conditions, variables, and functions, the company said.
"Additionally, through project-based learning, students will also be introduced to the basics of AI with a further understanding of its relevance, future possibilities, and impact on their lives and the world around them," the statement added.
This programme will complement the current courses in coding, logical sequencing, learning loops, and block programming offered to KREIS schools under the Amazon Future Engineer programme, it was stated.
The 20-hour module is designed to take into account the current exposure of students to computer science and coding. Class six students will be taught the fundamentals of block programming, while seventh and eighth graders will be introduced to advanced programming and the basics of AI, the statement added.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Amazon Karnataka coding

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

