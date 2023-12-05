Home / Technology / Tech News / Tecno aiming to be among top 5 smartphone brands in 2024 in Indian market

Tecno aiming to be among top 5 smartphone brands in 2024 in Indian market

Ranked sixth in the Indian smartphone market, Tecno has witnessed a significant shift towards premiumisation in recent times

Tecno
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tecno, a leading smartphone brand of the Transsion Group, is eyeing to be among the top five smartphone brands in the Indian smartphone market by 2024, a top company official said.

The company is betting on premiumisation and is focussing on metros to achieve its ambitious goal, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The Indian smartphone market is maturing, and consumers are demanding more premium features and experiences. We are planning to launch 24 new models in 2024, of which 50 per cent will be 5G-enabled." said Tecno Mobile India CEO Arijeet Talapatra.

The brand is traditionally strong in tier II and cities below it for its affordable and feature loaded smartphones.

Ranked sixth in the Indian smartphone market, Tecno has witnessed a significant shift towards premiumisation in recent times.

The company's average selling price has increased from Rs 11,000-12,000 in January 2023 to Rs 18,000-19,000 in December 2023. It is targeting a major growth in the Rs 15000 plus segment, with plans to sell 1.5 million handsets in 2024 compared to 7.5 lakh in 2023, he said.

"We are well-positioned to capitalise on this trend with our strong focus on innovation and design. Tecno's foldable range will bring further strength with the Phantom sub-brand," he said on the sidelines of the launch of the mass segment phone Spark Go 2024.

The company's premium smartphone portfolio includes the Phantom series, which features foldable smartphones. "5G is the future of smartphones, and we are committed to making it accessible to a wider range of consumers," Talapatra said.

Currently 96-98 per cent of industry in the Rs 15000 plus categories are 5G-enabled and 55 per cent of its 10k-15k models are 5G-enabled.

The company's focus on premiumisation, tier I cities and metros, coupled with its strong 5G portfolio is expected to propel it towards its goal of becoming a top five smartphone brand in India by 2024, he added.

Also Read

Tecno launches Phantom V Flip 5G foldable smartphone at Rs 49,999: Details

Nothing Phone (2) review: A motley mix of familiar design, fresh experience

After Samsung, Chinese brands working to introduce flip smartphones

TECNO eyes 7% market share in 2023, aims to be among top 5 next year

Nothing's mid-ranger 'Phone 2a' to launch in India this week: Report

GenAI, quantum, semiconductors among top technologies for 2024: Capgemini

Apple warns India's EU-style charger rules will hit local production target

OnePlus 12 unveiled in China, global launch in early 2024: Know details

Nothing's mid-ranger 'Phone 2a' to launch in India this week: Report

Air India moves its IT infrastructure to Cloud, shuts down two data centres

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tecno smartphonessmartphonesIndia smartphone market

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story