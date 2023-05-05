Home / Technology / Tech News / Google to introduce Bard AI as homescreen widget on Pixel devices

Google is reportedly planning to enhance accessibility to its AI chatbot Bard on Pixel phones and tablets by introducing an exclusive homescreen widget on its devices in the near future

IANS San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
According to 9to5Google, the Bard AI is expected to launch on Android soon, complete with a homescreen widget.

However, it is not clear whether Bard will be integrated into the Google Search app or arrive as a standalone app.

A home screen widget is a small app or feature that can be placed on a smartphone's main screen.

With the addition of Bard as a home screen widget, Pixel phone users might be able to create stories, and other forms of creative writing directly from their phone's home screen, or may suggest prompts for conversations, opening directly into the corresponding app, the report said.

Although the precise workings of Google's Bard widget on the Pixel phone's home screen remain unknown, it is anticipated that users will have the option to choose from a range of styles and formats.

While there is no official release date for the Bard AI's arrival as a home screen widget on Pixel phones, it is expected that Google will roll it out to Pixel users in the coming months, the report said.

In March, Google gave some Pixel Superfans the chance to try out Bard.

The tech giant allowed a "small, randomly selected group of Pixel Superfans" to access Bard, reports The Verge.

"Meet Bard, an early experiment by Google that lets you collaborate with generative AI. We'd like to offer you -- a member of our Pixel Superfan community -- early access so you can get started as soon as Bard launches, and share your feedback," the tech giant wrote in an email to users.

First Published: May 05 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

