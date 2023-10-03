Home / Technology / Tech News / Google working on Memory feature in Bard for contextual responses: Report

Google working on Memory feature in Bard for contextual responses: Report

Soon, Google's AI-chatbot Bard would be able to remember user preferences and it would use them to generate contextual responses

BS Tech New Delhi
Google would allow users to set up personalised preferences on the AI powered chatbot

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Google is reportedly working on a new update of its AI-powered chatbot Bard, which would enable it to remember user-specific information to provide personalised responses based on memory. According to 9to5Google, the feature update would let Google Bard adapt to individual users by remembering important details that they provide to the chatbot in conversation.

To use memory feature, Google would allow users to set up personalised preferences. The AI chatbot’s responses would then be in line with the set preference such as meal preferences, family size and preferences for the type of response that is to be generated. For example, simply telling the chatbot that the user does not prefer eating meat would let AI generate restaurant options in any future conversation accordingly.

The AI based Chatbot would also be capable of remembering the user's location, if provided, to generate location specific responses in future conversations.

These features would remove an extra step when prompting the chatbot with repetitive data for generating responses. It would also significantly reduce the time taken to get all the necessary information using the AI-powered chatbot.

According to media reports, Google would allow users to enable or disable Bard’s Memory function. With this, it would be simple to start a conversation that is not based on stored memories.

Google recently announced Extensions for Bard that allowed users to integrate the AI-chatbot in other Google applications such as Gmail, Maps, and more. With extensions, Bard provides personalised experience based on information gathered from the users’ app. With this extension, an individual can prompt the chatbot to summarise an email from inbox or can ask for turn-by-turn navigation to a set location on Google Map.

Also Read

Gmail app for Android, iOS to get native translation feature soon: Details

Haven't checked your old Gmail account in a while? Google may delete it

Decoded: All that Google's Bard Extensions does and guide on how to use it

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: iPhone 13 available at its lowest price

OnePlus made its maiden foldable device together with OPPO: Details here

Microsoft Corp was willing to drop Bing name to nab Apple search deal

Upping WhatsApp's payload: How Meta is monetising users in India

X partners with Paris Hilton for video push in bid to revamp platform

Topics :GoogleGoogle's AIartifical intelligenceChatbots

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story