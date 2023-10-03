Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus made its maiden foldable device together with OPPO: Details here

OnePlus made its maiden foldable device together with OPPO: Details here

The upcoming foldable device by OnePlus is expected to come with a significantly smaller hinge size than the OPPO Find N2

BS Tech New Delhi
Representative image: OPPO Find N

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that its maiden foldable device would be released under OPPO brand in some countries. The Chinese electronic brand has also confirmed that both the devices will be identical, but with a different brand name. Lau said the upcoming foldable has been a joint development project between the teams of both the sister brands. He also said that the idea to co-develop a foldable device is to offer the best foldable device using the expertise and experience from both brands.

According to OnePlus, OPPO has experience of developing a foldable phone such as the OPPO Find N2 while OnePlus is known for a “Fast and smooth experience” and pushing the limits of the hardware in a smartphone.

In a news report on GSMArena, the OnePlus foldable would be launched globally while the one under the OPPO brand would be exclusive to the Chinese market.

Also Read: OnePlus announces Android 14-based OxygenOS 14: What's new, rollout details

According to media reports, the upcoming foldable device would be called the OnePlus Open. It would feature OnePlus essentials such as alert slider key, which was reintroduced with the OnePlus 11 series after being removed from the 10T in 2022.

The hinge on the OnePlus foldable is expected to be significantly smaller than the one on the OPPO Find N2. The device is expected to feature a 7.82-inch main display and a 6.31-inch outer shell display. The device may get up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

The exact release date for the OnePlus foldable device has not been announced yet, but it is expected to make its way before next year.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

