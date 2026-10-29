Google and XREAL have launched AURA, a pair of wired extended-reality (XR) glasses powered by Google's Android XR operating system and Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. The glasses feature transparent lenses that project digital content into the user's field of view while allowing them to see their physical surroundings. Processing and battery hardware are housed in a separate compute puck connected to the glasses by a cable.

The launch follows Meta's unveiling of its Meta VR Glasses in September, a similar glasses-based computing device that also uses a separate compute puck to handle processing, battery and storage.

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro gets PROLED XDR touchscreen, Dynamic Island: Check price XREAL AURA is available to order in the US, Canada and South Korea. Orders open in Japan on November 2. Google has not announced pricing or availability for India.

Google XREAL AURA: Details XREAL AURA is the first wired XR glasses powered by Android XR, Google's operating system for extended-reality devices. The platform brings Gemini assistance and access to applications from Google Play, including more than 150 apps designed specifically for XR. The glasses support multiple virtual windows, allowing users to arrange a browser, work documents and music applications within their field of view. Users can pair a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse or use the compute puck as a trackpad to interact with the interface. Gemini can respond to questions about what users see in their surroundings or on their virtual screens. Users can share their view with the assistant for contextual help, while Gemini can also highlight relevant information and assist with tasks across applications.

Wired design and compute puck Unlike a standalone headset, AURA separates its display hardware from the main computing components. The glasses connect to a portable compute puck that houses the battery and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Reality Elite platform. Google says this design keeps the glasses' weight below 95 grams while supporting spatial computing applications. ALSO READ: Google revenue misses estimates despite 25% growth; Alphabet shares fall The transparent lenses allow users to see the physical environment directly while digital content is projected into their field of view. The 70-degree field of view provides room for multiple applications and virtual screens. The device also supports Wired Mirroring, which allows users to connect a compatible laptop through a USB-C cable that supports video output. The laptop's screen appears as a resizable window within the XR environment, alongside Android XR applications. Google says this does not require separate software installation on the connected laptop.

Entertainment and gaming AURA can display video content on a virtual screen through services such as YouTube and Google TV. Users can position the screen according to their preference and dim the lenses to reduce the visibility of their surroundings while watching content. The lenses can become transparent again when someone enters the user's view. The glasses support immersive content, including 180-degree and 360-degree videos and 3D films. Google has also announced new XR experiences, including Nevatars, Galapagos: The Last Eden and the San Francisco Ballet's The Nutcracker. A spatial-view feature can turn compatible videos, photos and games into 3D presentations. Window-follow mode keeps content in front of the user, while a smaller view can position an application at the edge of the field of vision when the user is moving.

For gaming, users can access Android games from Google Play or connect compatible handheld gaming devices and computers through Wired Mirroring. Other applications can remain open alongside a game, allowing users to view a walkthrough or chat with friends while playing. Google has also highlighted XR games and experiences from developers including Owlchemy Labs and Resolution Games. New titles announced for AURA include Fallout Factions and Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars. Google XREAL AURA vs Meta VR Glasses: What is different? The launch comes as technology companies explore glasses-based devices that can deliver virtual screens and immersive experiences without the bulk of conventional VR headsets. Meta unveiled its Meta VR Glasses in September, using a two-part design in which the glasses contain the display and sensors while a connected compute puck handles processing, battery and storage.