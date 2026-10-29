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Home / Markets / News / Google revenue misses estimates despite 25% growth; Alphabet shares fall

Google revenue misses estimates despite 25% growth; Alphabet shares fall

Google parent Alphabet reported revenue of $127.58 billion in the July-September quarter, below analysts' estimates, while net income fell to $26.17 billion from $34.98 billion a year earlier

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Alphabet's shares fell about 9 per cent to $295.20 within an hour after the market closed (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

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Google parent company Alphabet Inc. came up short of Wall Street expectations despite strong revenue growth in its third-quarter results, which sent its stock falling in after-hours trading Wednesday.

The Mountain View, California-based company said its net income was $26.17 billion in the July-September period. That's down from $34.98 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue grew 25 per cent from the same period last year to $127.58 billion, but that was shy of analysts' expectations. Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $127.97 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

The company earned $2.12 per share. Results were impacted by an $8.7 billion loss on equity investments in the quarter. It was not immediately clear if the reported earnings per share are comparable to the analyst estimates, which were around $3.01 per share.

 

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in a statement that the quarter was strong and that the company is "now on a half-trillion dollar revenue run rate. Our deep full stack approach is driving momentum across the business," he said, pointing to the 25 per cent revenue growth year-over-year.

Pichai also said the Gemini app, its artificial intelligence assistant, has reached one billion users, which makes it the fastest-growing product in Google's history.

Alphabet's shares fell about 9 per cent to $295.20 within an hour after the market closed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Google Alphabet Alphabet Inc Alphabet profit

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 7:28 AM IST