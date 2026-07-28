Govt summons Meta's Joel Kaplan over content moderation policies

The government has summoned Meta’s President of Global Affairs, Joel Kaplan, to appear in person to explain the company’s content moderation policies, including how a video uploaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taken down arbitrarily, sources said.

Kaplan, who took over the role in January 2025, was sent the summons on Tuesday after Meta’s explanation of how Modi’s post, in which he addressed agitating students on the measures being taken by the government against examination paper leaks, was taken down.

In a statement, Meta said the post was taken down due to a technical glitch in its automated content removal filters but has since been restored.

“The content was removed in error and has since been restored,” a spokesperson for the company said. An email sent to Meta seeking its response to the summons did not receive any response. Separately, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, headed by Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey from Godda, has summoned senior executives from Meta, X, Snapchat and Google to appear at 4 pm on August 3 to explain how they implement policies on their platforms to ensure the digital privacy of women, children and all other users. In a post on X, Dubey said the Standing Committee would also question these platforms on how they ensure compliance with the government’s blocking orders.

Meta has been in the government's crosshairs over the past few weeks due to multiple issues. Earlier this year, the government asked Meta not to roll out the username feature for its users until all concerns around potential misuse, including impersonation, fraud and online scams, were addressed. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan had then cautioned that the username feature being offered by WhatsApp and other peer-to-peer messaging platforms had "serious" possibilities for impersonation and cybercrime. "We have taken up the issue of usernames because there is a serious possibility of impersonation and the kind of encouragement or facility it provides for committing more cybercrimes. It is a very serious issue,” he said.