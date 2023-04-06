GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Apple on Thursday announced the launch of support for small-and-medium enterprises on its online store in India. The American technology giant has enabled support by putting in place a dedicated business contact centre team to advise and support purchases of Apple hardware, software and services.

“Apple products and platforms are designed to keep your personal data and company information secure. Key security features, like hardware-based device encryption, can’t be disabled by mistake. Touch ID and Face ID make it easy to secure every device. Our team can also advise on Apps to help you choose from the 235,000 apps for people at work. Apple products are designed with powerful technology that brings out the best in every one. Discover apps for daily tasks, better customer experiences and efficient operations that help your business grow,” the announcement from Apple reads.





ALSO READ: Coming soon to a mall in Mumbai, Apple's first retail store in India It essentially means SMEs can now access all the benefits of shopping on Apple Store online, including availing GST invoices when buying online and over the phone, custom build Mac, free engraving on iPads, AirPods, AirTags or Apple Pencil, instant cashback on selected products with HDFC Bank credit cards, no-interest EMI available on most leading banks, AppleCare+ for ongoing support direct from Apple, and free delivery.

This announcement followed Apple’s big reveal on its maiden retail store in India. On Wednesday, Apple unveiled the barricade of its first retail store at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai, ahead of the upcoming opening of Apple BKC.

According to a news report, the Apple BKC store would be open to the public this month and it would be inaugurated by none other than Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook himself. The Apple BKC store is one of the two stores Apple plans to put up in India. The other one is planned for Saket in Delhi.