Home / Technology / Tech News / Hindustan Zinc, AEsir Tech tie up for developing next-gen zinc batteries

Hindustan Zinc, AEsir Tech tie up for developing next-gen zinc batteries

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AEsir Technologies, Inc., a company that specialises in next-generation zinc battery technologies

Hindustan Zinc
The MoU is in line with the company's efforts towards exploring emerging applications of zinc. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Friday said it has partnered with US-based AEsir Technologies, Inc for development of next-generation zinc batteries.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AEsir Technologies, Inc., a company that specialises in next-generation zinc battery technologies, to be the preferred supplier of zinc, a key raw material, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The MoU is in line with the company's efforts towards exploring emerging applications of zinc in the clean energy transition, it said, adding that zinc batteries are revolutionising energy storage due to their corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, recyclability, stability and environmental friendliness.

"This partnership with AEsir Technologies is yet another step in our ongoing developmental work in the emerging clean technology space.

"By providing high-quality zinc for cutting-edge energy storage, we are opening sophisticated new avenues for environmentally friendly solutions for a greener tomorrow," HZL Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.

AEsir Technologies CEO and Co-Founder, Randy Moore said energy storage is at the forefront of every major innovation in the energy transition space and "zinc batteries are the best story around energy storage".

"...This collaboration with Hindustan Zinc provides us with critical raw material for the development of next-gen nickel-zinc batteries," Moore added.

AESir's Nickel Zinc (NiZn) batteries have proven dependable and successful in the high-end defence sector, including aerospace and marine, renewable energy and critical infrastructure for data centres and 5G telecom, the statement said.

Zinc-based batteries have emerged as a compelling alternative to other modern energy storage solutions, delivering higher power at lower costs with minimal maintenance and longer life spans of up to 20 years. This makes them ideal for large-scale energy storage in industrial settings, it added.

Also Read

Panasonic to form JV with IOCL to make cylindrical lithium-ion batteries

Telangana will extend support to Amara Raja's Rs 9,500 cr project: CM Reddy

Hindustan Zinc receives GST notice worth Rs 12.7 cr; company to file appeal

OnePlus introduces 'Glacier Battery' technology in collaboration with CATL

Govt rejects Hindustan Zinc's plans to split company into different units

Xiaomi to launch Redmi 13 budget 5G phone in India on Jul 9: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 could feature Apple AirPods inspired design: Report

Why limit AI features to iPhone 15 Pro models and onwards? Apple explains

YouTube starts cancelling premium subscriptions purchased using VPN: Report

Lenovo Tab Plus with eight JBL speakers unveiled: Know specs, features

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ZincHindustan ZincUnited StatesCompanies

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story