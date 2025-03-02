Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

How cryptocurrency is becoming a mainstay for cybercriminals worldwide

India had its largest crypto theft last year when currencies worth $230 million were stolen from wallets linked to WazirX exchange, according to news reports

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 10:27 PM IST
As cryptocurrency gains wider acceptance, it is becoming the mainstay for cybercriminals. They often conduct their illegal activities outside of the public blockchain ("off-chain"), but when they need to move or "launder", they transfer money on to the blockchain ("on-chain"), according to the ‘2025 Crypto Crime Report’ by Chainanalysis, a blockchain data platform.  India had its largest crypto theft last year when currencies worth $230 million were stolen from wallets linked to WazirX exchange, according to news reports. 
  Sources: Reports by Coinswitch & Chainanalysis, news, press releases
 
First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

