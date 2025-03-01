We don't outsource our critical software system : Ex-Isro chief Somanath

Software development at Isro has always been an internal responsibility, driven by our own scientists and engineers across domains from environmental science to physics, computer scienceand more, the space agency's former chief S Somanath said.

"We don't outsource these critical software systems because the deep integration between science, technology, and applications requires intimate domain understanding" he said at Software Product Management (SPM) Summit held by IIMB. ALSO READ: Isro to back technological innovations across key sectors in Chhattisgarh

The two day summit was held on February 28 and March 1, celebrating its 7th edition around the theme 'Software Product Management Excellence at Scale'.

Somanath elucidated the evolution of software product management and development for space programs, emphasising the shift from environmentally focused missions to commercially operated systems.

"Every piece of software, whether for satellite operations, data analysis, or mission simulations, is built in-house to ensure accuracy, security, and scientific rigor. Over the years, we have developed complex software systems for geospatial data portals, disaster management platforms, and climate monitoring tools, all serving governments, researchers, and the public," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by IIM Bangalore.

Reflecting that Isro's journey in software product development isn't just about coding; it's about translating raw scientific data into actionable intelligence, he said, "now, we are also focused on commercialising some of these tools, making them available to Indian institutions and industries to foster innovation across sectors." Somanath said he believes India's future in space, technology, and sustainable development will be powered by a strong foundation in software excellence, developed at scale and refined through continuous learning and collaboration.