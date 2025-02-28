Maharashtra bets on AI with M-Hub, innovation centre in Navi Mumbai

After missing the opportunity to establish a thriving startup ecosystem like those in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Maharashtra is now turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to regain its technological foothold. The state is set to launch its first M-Hub for startups, along with a 330-acre innovation centre in Navi Mumbai, as part of its renewed push for technological leadership.

While announcing these infrastructure projects, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state failed to create sufficient infrastructure in Mumbai between 2009 and 2014, leading to a high cost of living and startups moving to cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

"It became unaffordable for the IT-enabled industry to stay in Mumbai. The IT (information technology) revolution moved to these cities because of our inefficiency. But we have started working on this after 2014," said Fadnavis, speaking at the second edition of Mumbai Tech Week.

Fadnavis, who first became chief minister in 2014 and is now in his second term after a break, said the state will launch a startup incubator called M-Hub.

"We want to create a lot of plug-and-play spaces in Navi Mumbai. It will be comparable to Bengaluru and Hyderabad."

The chief minister also highlighted how technology is impacting every aspect of life, making early adoption crucial.

Also Read

"Technology is something that can accelerate growth," he said, adding that this will be important for the state, which has set a target of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

Speaking about Maharashtra’s technological capability, he noted that Navi Mumbai commands a staggering 60 per cent of India’s data centre capacity.

As part of its collaboration with the Mumbai Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) at Mumbai Tech Week, the Maharashtra government announced a series of measures, including the establishment of an Entrepreneurship Museum. The state government also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Meta to integrate AI into governance.

TEAM also announced the launch of TEAM Angels, a founder-led investment collective where founders pool capital to invest in Mumbai-based startups. The initiative will provide capital, mentorship, and access to industry networks to support Mumbai’s most promising early-stage startups. Headquartered in Innovation City, its sole focus will be supporting Mumbai-based startups through structured funding.

TEAM Angels' investments will start at Rs 50 lakh and go up to Rs 5-6 crore per startup for an equity stake.

Along with McKinsey & Company, TEAM also launched the ‘MumbaiAI 2035’ roadmap. The report projects that Mumbai will have over 100 unicorns by 2035, with more than 80 per cent of these startups being profitable and having raised $140 billion.

Some of the key reasons why Mumbai has the potential to be India's AI adoption capital include the presence of the country’s largest enterprises, which are actively integrating AI into their operations.