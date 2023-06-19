Home / Technology / Tech News / How to disable Enhanced intelligent service on Realme, OnePlus, OPPO phones

Enhanced intelligent service is enabled by default on smartphones and it claims to collect personal information to improve user experience

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has asked the IT ministry to investigate a built-in feature on select Android phones that captures user data via enhanced intelligent services.
Enhanced intelligent service is enabled by default on Realme, OnePlus, and Oppo smartphones, which belong to the same parent company, BBK Electronics.

This service is enabled to collect personal information to improve user experience and optimise the device using the data.
All the latest smartphones running on ColorOS, RealmeUI, and OxygenOS have this feature turned on by default.

If you own a Realme, OnePlus, or Oppo smartphone, here is how you can disable enhanced intelligent service to stop sharing your personal data.
How to disable enhanced intelligent service?

Before disabling enhanced intelligent service on Realme, Oppo, and OnePlus smartphones, note that some of the apps and services might become unavailable if this feature is disabled.
-Go to Settings
-Click on 'Additional Settings'
-Select 'System Services'
-Uncheck 'Enhanced System Services'
-Restart your phone

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

