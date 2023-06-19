Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp rolling out new in-app chat support feature on Windows beta

WhatsApp rolling out new in-app chat support feature on Windows beta

This tool helps users to crop their images within the app itself, making it easier for them to edit media

IANS San Francisco
WhatsApp rolling out new in-app chat support feature on Windows beta

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out an in-app chat support feature on Windows beta.

With this feature, beta users can get an answer within a WhatsApp chat when they ask for help, reports WABetaInfo.

However, users can still ask to receive support via email if they don't want to get the response right within a chat.

The feature will be helpful for users as they will be able to resolve their issues or get assistance without leaving the application by having the option to receive support within a chat.

Moreover, it will help save users' time and effort.

The in-app support chat feature is available to users that install the latest WhatsApp for Windows update.

"If you don't see this update on the Microsoft Store, please note that it may be released to more users over the coming days," the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a crop tool for the drawing editor in Windows beta.

This tool helps users to crop their images within the app itself, making it easier for them to edit media.

With the built-in crop tool, users don't have to leave the WhatsApp interface to crop their images.

--IANS

aj/prw/bg

Also Read

WhatsApp rolling out crop tool for drawing editor in Windows beta

WhatsApp rolling out its message editing feature on Windows beta: Report

WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

WhatsApp may introduce 3 new features for text editor in drawing tool

Apple iPhone 16 may upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 to improve ecosystem experience

Over half of tech HR employees using ChatGPT for all kinds of work: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 likely to come in 3 online-exclusive colours

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

US tech companies flag 20 policy barriers in digital trade with India

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp updateWhatsApp features

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story