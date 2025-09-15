Home / Technology / Tech News / India adopts techno legal route for AI safety, innovation, says Vaishnaw

India adopts techno legal route for AI safety, innovation, says Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said, 'We have taken a techno legal approach, and our AI Safety Institute is a virtual institute, which basically is a network of institutes'

Ashwini Vaishnaw
"Tilt is more towards passing a law. Tilt is more towards creating a regulatory body. We believe that technology is something which will innovate, where people will use and we will evolve into getting the right regulatory structure rather than prescribing it through a law," he said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Asserting that India has adopted techno legal approach for AI safety, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the tilt of the government is more toward innovation than regulation.

"We have taken a very different approach in AI safety, whereas the many parts of the world look at AI safety more as a legal challenge. They want to create a law, pass a law, and then believe that AI safety will come," he said here.

However, he said, "We have taken a techno legal approach, and our AI Safety Institute is a virtual institute, which basically is a network of institutes. And each of these nodes in the network have taken one problem to solve for."  Speaking at the launch of two initiatives -- AI for Viksit Bharat Roadmap: Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth and NITI Frontier Tech Repository under its Frontier Tech Hub -- by Niti Aayog here, the minister said the government bias in technology is more towards innovation.

"When there is a trade off between regulation and innovation, we tend to tilt more towards innovation. That's very different from Europe and many other parts of the world, where the tilt is more towards regulation.

"Tilt is more towards passing a law. Tilt is more towards creating a regulatory body. We believe that technology is something which will innovate, where people will use and we will evolve into getting the right regulatory structure rather than prescribing it through a law," he said.

He further said the approach has helped so far.

The approach will keep helping India, and especially the people living in far-flung areas of the country, which need the new technological solutions for fulfilling aspirations of people, he added.

Stressing that the growth is inclusive and robust, he said, it's driven by technology and technology is the fundamental base of this growth.

"Over a period of last few decades, the biggest change which has happened, and the biggest factor which has joined this constellation of technologies, is AI, because AI is now affecting practically everything that we do," he said.

Like internet, which changed everything that we did, he said, "AI is also going to fundamentally change the way we work the way we live, the way we consume, the way we teach our children, the way we do healthcare, practically everything is going to be impacted."  That's why it's very important to make sure that India is frontrunners in AI technology or in the use of AI development of AI, he said, adding that the core of this part will be R&D on one hand, and getting a very, very strong and deep talent pipeline on the other.

With regard to Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), he said, against the target of 10,000, India has 38,000 GPUs available for everybody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indus Appstore crosses 10 million devices, driven by Gen Z and Tier 3 users

Tech Wrap Sept 15: iOS 26 release, OPPO F31 series launch, Snapchat update

Gemini's 'Nano Banana' turns selfies into AI saree edits; but is it safe?

Soon, WhatsApp will make it easier to manage who can see your status update

Engineers' Day 2025: Top Indian engineers and their contributions

Topics :artifical intelligence

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story