Home / Technology / Tech News / Engineers' Day 2025: Top Indian engineers and their contributions

Engineers' Day 2025: Top Indian engineers and their contributions

Celebrated annually on September 15, Engineer's Day marks the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who is widely recognised as the father of modern Indian engineering techniques

Engineers' Day 2025
Engineers’ Day 2025 Wishes and Quotes
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
To honour the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a famous statesman and former Diwan of the Mysore kingdom, National Engineers' Day is observed annually on September 15. 
 
Visvesvaraya, who was born in Karnataka on September 15, 1861, made revolutionary contributions to engineering and helped to shape contemporary India through the creation of infrastructure and creative initiatives.
 
His outstanding technical abilities were widely acknowledged, earning him the title of Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire and the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. Across the nation, engineers and innovators are still motivated by his legacy.

What is the theme of this year’s Engineers' Day 2025?

"Engineering solutions for a sustainable future" is the theme for Engineers’ Day 2025, with a focus on innovations that strike a balance between environmental responsibility and technical growth.
 
The UNESCO-designated World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development is observed annually on March 4th, while India observes Engineers' Day on September 15th. This yearly celebration honours the role engineers have played in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN. 

Know top Indian engineers and their contributions on Engineer's Day 2025

Dr A P J Abdul Kalam
 
The Missile Man of India is Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam. In addition to serving as India's eleventh president, he helped create the country's first indigenous satellite launch vehicle and pioneered rocket and missile technologies.
 
Satish Dhawan
 
A mathematician and aeronautical engineer, Satish Dhawan was instrumental in the growth of India's space program. In addition, he led ISRO in its early years and promoted fluid dynamics research.
 
Verghese Kurien
 
By using cooperative models and providing farmers with expert management and technology, Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution, made India the world's largest milk producer.
 
Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha
 
India's nuclear research program was founded by Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, who also set the groundwork for the nation's atomic energy policy. In the realm of nuclear physics, he enjoyed widespread esteem.
 
E Sreedharan
 
With initiatives like the Delhi Metro, E Sreedharan, also known as the Metro Man of India, revolutionised public transit.    ALSO READ: List of Fastest Growing Construction Companies in India released! MMRDA, MMRCL Leaders reveal MMR transformation plan at India Construction Festival

Happy Engineer’s Day 2025: Wishes and greetings 

Happy Engineer’s Day to all the masterminds who turn dreams into reality.
Engineers are the backbone of progress—wishing you success and happiness.
Saluting the problem-solvers of the world—Happy Engineer’s Day 2025!
May your ideas continue to build a better tomorrow. Happy Engineer’s Day!
On this Engineer’s Day, let’s honour those who solve problems with creativity.
Engineers don’t just dream; they execute—wishing you pride in your work.
May you always build with passion, innovate with purpose, and inspire with ideas.
Engineer’s Day reminds us that behind every invention is hard work and vision.
A world without engineers would be unimaginable—thank you for your contribution.
Engineers create the blueprint of the future—Happy Engineer’s Day 2025.
This Engineer’s Day, let’s celebrate innovation and determination.
Engineers give shape to progress—thank you for your brilliance.
May you always find solutions that change lives for the better.
Happy Engineer’s Day to all who dream big and make it happen.
To the architects of innovation, Happy Engineer’s Day!
Happy Engineer’s Day! Your hard work and brilliance inspire the nation.
May every project you design be a landmark of progress.
Happy Engineer’s Day to those who make science practical.
Engineers are the true nation builders—wishing you a great day!
To all engineers—thank you for making life easier.
Warm wishes on Engineer’s Day—thank you for building the impossible.
Greetings to the brilliant minds who craft innovation every day.
Engineer’s Day is a reminder of your role in nation-building—congratulations!
May this day motivate you to dream bigger and achieve higher.
Engineer’s Day greetings to the visionaries of modern India.
Happy Engineer’s Day! Your contribution to society is priceless.
Wishing you new projects, new challenges, and new achievements ahead.
To the pillars of development—heartfelt greetings on Engineer’s Day.
Engineers are the silent creators of progress—cheers to you!
May your designs always stand strong, just like your determination.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

iOS 26 to add Apple Fitness app's heart rate tracking for Powerbeats Pro 2

Google's Nano Banana and AI image trends spark privacy concerns: Details

Xiaomi hastens flagship smartphone release to take on Apple's iPhone 17

iPhone 18 series: Apple could make Face ID's display cutout smaller in 2026

Nothing announces Rs 45,000 discount on Phone 3 for Phone 1, Phone 2 owners

Topics :Engineers IndiaEngineer's DayEngineers

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story