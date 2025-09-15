To honour the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a famous statesman and former Diwan of the Mysore kingdom, National Engineers' Day is observed annually on September 15.

Visvesvaraya, who was born in Karnataka on September 15, 1861, made revolutionary contributions to engineering and helped to shape contemporary India through the creation of infrastructure and creative initiatives.

His outstanding technical abilities were widely acknowledged, earning him the title of Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire and the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. Across the nation, engineers and innovators are still motivated by his legacy.

What is the theme of this year’s Engineers' Day 2025?

"Engineering solutions for a sustainable future" is the theme for Engineers’ Day 2025, with a focus on innovations that strike a balance between environmental responsibility and technical growth.

"Engineering solutions for a sustainable future" is the theme for Engineers' Day 2025, with a focus on innovations that strike a balance between environmental responsibility and technical growth.

The UNESCO-designated World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development is observed annually on March 4th, while India observes Engineers' Day on September 15th. This yearly celebration honours the role engineers have played in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN. Know top Indian engineers and their contributions on Engineer's Day 2025 • Dr A P J Abdul Kalam The Missile Man of India is Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam. In addition to serving as India's eleventh president, he helped create the country's first indigenous satellite launch vehicle and pioneered rocket and missile technologies.

• Satish Dhawan A mathematician and aeronautical engineer, Satish Dhawan was instrumental in the growth of India's space program. In addition, he led ISRO in its early years and promoted fluid dynamics research. • Verghese Kurien By using cooperative models and providing farmers with expert management and technology, Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution, made India the world's largest milk producer. • Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha India's nuclear research program was founded by Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, who also set the groundwork for the nation's atomic energy policy. In the realm of nuclear physics, he enjoyed widespread esteem.

• E Sreedharan With initiatives like the Delhi Metro, E Sreedharan, also known as the Metro Man of India, revolutionised public transit. Happy Engineer's Day 2025: Wishes and greetings • Happy Engineer's Day to all the masterminds who turn dreams into reality. • Engineers are the backbone of progress—wishing you success and happiness. • Saluting the problem-solvers of the world—Happy Engineer's Day 2025! • May your ideas continue to build a better tomorrow. Happy Engineer's Day!

• On this Engineer’s Day, let’s honour those who solve problems with creativity. • Engineers don’t just dream; they execute—wishing you pride in your work. • May you always build with passion, innovate with purpose, and inspire with ideas. • Engineer’s Day reminds us that behind every invention is hard work and vision. • A world without engineers would be unimaginable—thank you for your contribution. • Engineers create the blueprint of the future—Happy Engineer’s Day 2025. • This Engineer’s Day, let’s celebrate innovation and determination. • Engineers give shape to progress—thank you for your brilliance. • May you always find solutions that change lives for the better.

• Happy Engineer’s Day to all who dream big and make it happen. • To the architects of innovation, Happy Engineer’s Day! • Happy Engineer’s Day! Your hard work and brilliance inspire the nation. • May every project you design be a landmark of progress. • Happy Engineer’s Day to those who make science practical. • Engineers are the true nation builders—wishing you a great day! • To all engineers—thank you for making life easier. • Warm wishes on Engineer’s Day—thank you for building the impossible. • Greetings to the brilliant minds who craft innovation every day. • Engineer’s Day is a reminder of your role in nation-building—congratulations!