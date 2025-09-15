Indus Appstore crosses 10 million devices, driven by Gen Z and Tier 3 users

Indus Appstore, India’s Android app marketplace launched by fintech major PhonePe , has crossed the 10 milliondevice mark. The app store’s localisation feature, allowing users to discover apps in 12 Indian languages along with English, is one of the key factors behind its success, the company said.

It added that 40 per cent of users navigate the app store in a regional language, with Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Gujarati being the most popular.

The app store has a significant presence in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, with Karnataka and Telangana following close behind as key user hubs.