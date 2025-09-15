Tech Wrap Sept 15: iOS 26 release, OPPO F31 series launch, Snapchat update

Apple is rolling out its latest software updates starting September 15, including iOS 26 for supported iPhones. On the same day, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and watchOS 26 will also be available for eligible devices. Newly launched hardware like the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 will ship with the updates pre-installed, while older supported devices will receive them as free upgrades. The rollout begins around 10:30 pm (IST).

OPPO has introduced the F31 5G lineup in India, which includes the F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro Plus models. The new series is powered by a 7,000mAh battery and features up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. With a focus on AI-based functions, the smartphones also boast a rugged design claimed to withstand India’s toughest conditions.

Snapchat adds forever chats and group streaks for snappers Snapchat has unveiled two messaging upgrades: Infinite Retention and Group Streaks. Infinite Retention lets users keep chats permanently, while Group Streaks enable friends to maintain streaks together more easily. Soon, WhatsApp will make it easier to manage who can see your status update WhatsApp is testing a feature designed to simplify privacy controls for status updates. As per WABetaInfo, version 2.25.25.11 for Android introduces a redesigned interface that helps users quickly choose who can view their statuses. The app may also add a Close Friends option in the future, similar to Instagram, for more private sharing.

Vivo Y31 series smartphones with 6500mAh battery launched Vivo has rolled out the Y31 series in India, featuring the standard Y31 and the Y31 Pro. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, the devices come equipped with a 6,500mAh battery and carry IP68 and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance. Sony Xperia 10 VII: The midrange marvel Indians can only admire from afar Sony has expanded its Xperia 10 line with the Xperia 10 VII, available in Japan, Europe, and the UK. The company has not released smartphones in India for years, making a domestic launch unlikely. Interestingly, the phone’s camera module bears a striking similarity to that of Google’s Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series.

Google's Nano Banana and AI image trends spark privacy concerns After the popularity of Nano Banana edits, a new wave of AI-driven creations—vintage saree portraits—has taken over Instagram. These edits depict women in classic sarees set against retro or cinematic backdrops. The Nano Banana tool itself, powered by Google’s Gemini Nano model, first went viral for transforming selfies into toy-like 3D figurines. iOS 26 to add Apple Fitness app's heart rate tracking for Powerbeats Pro 2 With iOS 26 rolling out today (September 15), Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 owners will soon be able to monitor heart rate data in real time through the Apple Fitness app across 50 workout categories, according to 9To5Mac.

Xiaomi hastens flagship smartphone release to take on Apple's iPhone 17 Xiaomi is advancing its flagship launch schedule, moving directly from the Xiaomi 15 series to the Xiaomi 17 series. The lineup, which includes the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, is aimed squarely at competing with Apple’s iPhone 17 in the premium segment. iPhone 18 series: Apple could make Face ID's display cutout smaller in 2026 Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 models in 2026 are not expected to feature under-display Face ID or hidden front cameras, despite previous speculation. Instead, reports suggest Apple will shrink the size of the existing Dynamic Island cutout as a step toward its all-glass iPhone vision.

Nothing announces Rs 45,000 discount on Phone 3 for Phone 1, Phone 2 owners Nothing has confirmed a special exchange discount for its Phone 3, offering up to Rs 45,000 off for customers who own Phone (1) or Phone (2). The UK-based company said the offer is a gesture of appreciation for its early users who helped shape the brand. Launched in July this year, the Phone 3 is the firm’s flagship model. YouTube Music brings dual-pane 'Now Playing' layout to Android, iOS: Report YouTube Music is introducing a redesigned “Now Playing” screen for Android and iOS. According to 9To5Google, the refreshed interface features a dual-pane design and simplified controls, providing a cleaner user experience. The rollout is server-side and may not reach all users immediately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite now available starting at ₹30,999 Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, launched last month, is now on sale in India with prices starting at Rs 30,999. Available via Samsung’s online/offline stores and select retailers like Reliance Digital, the tablet is bundled with offers such as exchange discounts, bank deals, and no-cost EMI options. Primebook 2 Neo review: This Android laptop punches above its weight, but The Primebook 2 Neo positions itself between a laptop and a smartphone. While it offers features like Windows Cloud access and on-device Gemini, shortcomings such as a weak display, fragile build, average sound, performance lags, and limited battery life hold it back. Despite its strengths, the device struggles to deliver a polished overall experience.