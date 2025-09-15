Soon, WhatsApp will make it easier to manage who can see your status update

According to the report, the redesigned interface appears on the drawing editor screen, where users can now find new audience chips at the bottom, similar to the filters in the Chats tab. These chips allow users to switch between privacy options such as "My Contacts" and "Only Share With," defining the audience before posting a status update without leaving the editor or opening the separate privacy menu.

The "Only Share With" option restricts updates to a specific list of contacts chosen by the user in the privacy settings, offering greater control over who sees their content. Meanwhile, the "My Contacts" option respects any existing exclusions: updates are shared with all contacts except those previously excluded, or with the entire contact list if no exclusions exist. Users can also open the privacy settings directly from the drawing editor for quick modifications.

Each time a privacy option is selected, a small toast notification shows the number of recipients or excluded contacts, providing feedback. The report mentioned that this may prevent oversharing and save time, eliminating the need to navigate deep menus for minor adjustments. Previously, privacy changes required opening a separate menu, but the new chips bring audience management directly into the editor interface.