Artemis II mission: In lunar glow, India's space supply chain may take off

The Artemis II mission, now underway with the Orion spacecraft carrying four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon, is likely to unlock deeper private-sector participation in the global space economy.

Though India is not directly part of the mission, its imprint is unmistakable. Several Indians are embedded within the broader Artemis II team. The connection extends further: The first crewed lunar mission since 1972 draws on more than 2,700 suppliers across the United States and Europe. Notably, many of these companies have significant business stakes in India. The top four -- Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and Airbus -- not only anchor the mission but are also deeply entrenched in India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem, increasingly positioning the country as a global sourcing and manufacturing hub.