India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in Oct

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is planning to host the first edition of Global IndiaAI 2023 in October this year, an official statement said on Wednesday.

There will be participation from leading AI players, researchers, startups, and investors in India and worldwide, the statement said.

"The Global IndiaAI 2023 conference is tentatively planned for October 14 and 15 and it will bring together the best and brightest in AI from India and around the world," Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

He said that the summit is expected to evolve and become a must-attend event on the annual calendar of the Global AI industry, startups, practitioners, researchers and students.

What makes India so attractive for AI is the diversity of it. Our diversity will be an addition to the quality of data sets for any large language model or any AI learning model. What we want is that AI should be responsible so that user harm is curbed and innovation is encouraged," Chandrasekhar said.

The minister said that the success of the past two editions of the Semicon India conference by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly put India on the global semicon map and enabled India to become a catalyst for investments and growth within the sector.

"The Global IndiaAI summit will also catalyze India's AI landscape and innovation ecosystem," the minister said.

The US and China have been investing heavily in computing infrastructure to build AI technology.

According to experts, while India has the talent to develop and implement AI technology, the country needs to invest heavily in computing infrastructure.

The Global IndiaAI 2023 conference is poised to cover a wide spectrum of topics, including Next Generation Learning and Foundational AI models, AI's applications in healthcare, governance, and next-gen electric vehicles, future AI research trends, AI computing systems, investment opportunities, and nurturing AI talent.

Chandrasekhar chairs the conference's steering committee which is entrusted with the task of shaping the contours of the Global IndiaAI 2023. It draws members from MeitY's Digital Economy Advisory group and other prominent leaders in the field of AI, the statement said.

Chandrasekhar said that the plan for conference is outcome of ground work done by working groups that collaborated closely with industry, startups and academia partners.

The groups have presented a framework for the IndiaAI initiative, which revolves around pillars such as AI in Governance, AI Computing and Systems, Data for AI, AI IP and Innovation and Skilling in AI, according to the statement.