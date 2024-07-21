India uniquely positioned to drive new AI innovations: Google DeepMind

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ajjarapu, who lives in the United States, was in India recently for the Google I/O Connect Bengaluru 2024 event. “What you see today are near-term (innovations). But we have our eyes on the longer term, where we are working on some of our time's most challenging and canonical problems,” he said.
Google DeepMind combines two leading AI labs — Google Brain and DeepMind — into a single, focused team. In the last decade, the teams have made the biggest research breakthroughs, many of which underpin the AI industry of today.
Researchers have long sought a source of clean, limitless energy. Nuclear fusion, which powers the stars of the universe, is one solution.
Smashing and fusing hydrogen, a common element of seawater, releases huge amounts of energy. On Earth, scientists have recreated the extreme conditions of stars by using a tokamak, a doughnut-shaped machine surrounded by magnetic coils and used to contain a plasma of hydrogen that is hotter than the core of the Sun. However, the plasma in a tokamak is unstable and makes sustaining the process required for nuclear fusion a complex challenge.
To solve the problem DeepMind collaborated with the Swiss Plasma Center at EPFL to develop the world’s first deep reinforcement learning (RL) system that autonomously predicts how to control the coils and contain the plasma. It has opened new avenues in nuclear fusion research.
“India with its mobile-first population and booming startup and developer ecosystem…is uniquely positioned to drive the next generation of AI innovation,” said Ajjarapu, citing innovations made by Indian companies. From consumer experience to agriculture and social enterprises, AI is addressing the biggest challenges in sectors and industries.
Manish Gupta, director at Google DeepMind, said inclusive AI is a key theme of the company’s team in India. “We develop AI in a manner that brings benefits to billions of people, especially the ones not being touched by AI,” he said. “A lot of our work is on language inclusivity and multicultural awareness to make all of these models understand different cultural nuances.”
The Google DeepMind India team spoke about their work in language solutions that help computing developers working in AI. This includes expansding Project Vaani – done in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) – which provides developers with over 14,000 hours of speech data in 58 languages. Gupta said the project is in the middle of Phase 2, expanding to cover 160 districts in Indian states.
DeepMind, as part of its commitment to responsible AI, tracks biases that computing models may carry. It has made some data sets and benchmarks public so that other researchers can study the biases. “And then of course, we come up with mitigation techniques for our language models to get richer cultural understanding and not perpetuate these biases,” said Gupta.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.