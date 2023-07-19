Indian brand Vu launches 98-inch Masterpiece TV at Rs 600,000: Details here

Home-grown TV maker Vu on Wednesday launched in India 98 Masterpiece TV at Rs 600,000. It will be available exclusively on Amazon India e-commerce platform. The television boasts of being the ultimate experience for cinema at home. Its key features include a massive screen of 120Hz refresh rate with anti-glare coating, audio system with built-in subwoofer, and easy-to-use interface.

“With the 98 Masterpiece TV, Vu is bringing the cinema theatre to the home of the Indian consumer,” said Devita Saraf, Founder and Chairperson of Vu.

“The launch of the ultra-large Vu masterpiece series further fortifies our range, providing customers who want premium TVs with the best viewing experience that money can buy," said Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless & Home Entertainment at Amazon.

Vu 98 Masterpiece TV: Features and specifications

The TV has a massive 98-inch screen of up to 1000 nits rated brightness level. The screen supports HDR10+ high dynamic range. The screen is covered with anti-glare coating, which is said to ensure excellent picture quality regardless of the lighting conditions. It has a built-in 204W DJ subwoofer, which is said to deliver powerful and immersive audio for a theatre-like experience. Inspired by private jets, the Vu 98 Masterpiece TV is built using 3000 Tensile Aerospace-grade aluminum, combining strength and aesthetics.