Indian researchers develop low-cost mobile pollution monitoring tech

In the list of most polluted cities in the world, out of the 50 cities, 39 are in India. The researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) are trying to address this problem. They have developed a low-cost mobile air pollution monitoring framework in which, pollution sensors mounted on public vehicles can dynamically monitor the air quality of an extended area at high spatial and temporal resolution.



India has been ranked as the world's eighth most polluted country in 2022, dropping from the fifth place the previous year, according to Swiss firm IQAir in its 'World Air Quality Report'.