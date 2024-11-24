Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian tech eyes $25 billion goldmine in embedded finance: Report

Large user bases make platforms ideal for integrating the financial services. The industry lending category is the one with highest relevance for integrating financial services

Financial services, especially payments and lending, are being embedded across many large consumer tech platforms to enhance customer experience. Companies are adding fintech capabilities to their incumbent services on the back of a high customer bas
Ajinkya Kawale
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 11:00 PM IST
Financial services, especially payments and lending, are being embedded across many large consumer tech platforms to enhance customer experience. Companies are adding fintech capabilities to their incumbent services on the back of a high customer base and growing trust among users in online retailers and large tech companies. The trend which picked up pace in the United States (US) is finding takers in India too. Large user bases make platforms ideal for integrating the financial services. The industry lending category is the one with highest relevance for integrating financial services. Embedded finance could be a $25 billion opportunity in India, a report by venture fund Elevation Capital shows. 
 
First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

