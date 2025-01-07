'I was crying, begging': Influencer Ankush Bahuguna on 40-hr digital arrest

Social media influencer Ankush Bahuguna recently opened up about a terrifying experience where he was "digitally held hostage" by scammers for nearly 40 hours. In an emotional Instagram video, he recounted how a seemingly mundane call spiraled into a nightmare of psychological manipulation and financial extortion.

The ordeal began with a call from an unlisted international number. The caller informed Bahuguna that a package addressed to him had been cancelled and urged him to press a number for more details. Out of curiosity, Bahuguna complied—an action he later called “the biggest mistake of my life.”

After pressing the number, Bahuguna was connected to a supposed "customer support representative," who claimed the package had been seized by authorities for containing illegal substances. To escalate the situation, the caller informed Bahuguna that there was an arrest warrant issued in his name.

Panicked, Bahuguna was told he only had an hour to prove his innocence. He was then “connected” to a person impersonating a Mumbai Police officer on WhatsApp video call. The fake officer accused Bahuguna of being a “prime suspect” in a national case involving money laundering and drug trafficking.

“They isolated me completely. I was not allowed to pick up calls, reply to messages, or even let anyone in the house. They said if I contacted anyone, they would harm my family,” Bahuguna said.

40 hours of fear

The scammers deployed sophisticated tactics to manipulate and intimidate Bahuguna. For 40 hours, Bahuguna said they played a psychological game of “good cop, bad cop,” breaking him down emotionally and mentally.

“I was crying, but they kept me on the call for 40 hours straight,” he said.

The scammers forced Bahuguna to switch off all electronic devices, forbade him from communicating with anyone, and coerced him into making multiple financial transactions. They claimed his family was in danger and that any attempt to reach out would lead to arrests.

Bahuguna’s friends and family became alarmed, noticing his unusual behaviour. Despite their efforts to contact him, he reassured them with “I am okay” messages as instructed by the scammers.

“I was shaking, anxious, and kept thinking, ‘What is happening?’ I was literally crying and begging them,” Bahuguna said.

The turning point

Amid the chaos, Bahuguna managed to read a message warning about “digital arrest” scams, a rising form of cybercrime in India. Realising he was a victim, he broke free from the scammers' hold.

In his video caption, Bahuguna expressed gratitude to his friends, crediting them with “literally saving his life.”

“I feel so lucky to have friends who noticed a change in my behaviour even when they were getting ‘I am okay’ texts from me. They literally saved the day.”

India’s growing cybercrime

Bahuguna’s story is another example of the scams sweeping the nation. The “digital arrest” scam, in particular, has become a prevalent menace. Scammers often pose as law enforcement officials, using fear tactics to extort money.

Here’s a breakdown of common scams and how to protect yourself:

1. Digital arrest scams

Victims are accused of crimes like money laundering or tax evasion and coerced into paying to “avoid arrest.” Scammers use forged documents and impersonation to create panic.

How to stay safe: Never share personal or financial details over unsolicited calls. Verify claims with official authorities.

2. Illegal parcel scams

Scammers claim a package contains illegal items and demand payment to “clear” it or avoid legal action.

How to stay safe: Contact courier companies directly via official channels if you receive such calls.

3. KYC scams

Fraudsters pose as bank or telecom representatives, urging victims to update KYC details. They use this access to steal funds or personal information.

How to stay safe: Only update KYC details through official apps or websites.

4. Work-from-home scams

Victims are promised high earnings for simple tasks but are later tricked into paying deposits or registration fees.

How to stay safe: Avoid upfront payments and thoroughly vet work opportunities.

5. Emergency call scams

Fraudsters impersonate family members or friends, claiming urgent financial help is needed.

How to stay safe: Verify such claims by directly contacting the family member or friend in question.