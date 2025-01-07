CES 2025: HP unveils NVIDIA Blackwell GPU powered gaming laptop, OMEN AI

HP has unveiled its new HP MAX 16 gaming laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, that comes equipped with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphic processing unit (GPU) based on the Blackwell architecture. Additionally, HP has also introduced its first AI-powered game learning application called OMEN AI.

HP OMEN MAX 16: Details

HP OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor or AMD Ryzen AI 9 mobile processors, coupled with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. It also features a new Unleashed Mode in OMEN Gaming Hub that allows users to manually control power settings to best suit their needs. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPU coupled with DLSS 4 (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology enables high-performance gaming with improved graphic rendering capabilities.

HP OMEN MAX 16 features a sleek metal chassis with two colour options: Ceramic White/Shadow Black. It also includes an optional front RGB light bar and a HyperX-inspired lattice-less, optional per-key RGB keyboard. HP's new gaming laptop also introduces OMEN Cryo Compound, a hybrid material that combines liquid metal and metal grease to improve heat dissipation for more improved thermal management.

HP OMEN MAX 16 laptop will be available in the coming months, said the company.

HP OMEN AI: Details

HP has introduced OMEN AI in Beta, calling it the company's first AI-powered game learning application that continually adjusts for optimised performance. HP said that OMEN AI offers a personalised, one-click solution tailored to each game, recommending OS, hardware, and game settings based on each unique rig and game.

The application is launching with support for Counter-Strike 2 and will expand to more video games in the future.

Others

Apart from the new OMEN MAX 16 laptop, HP has also launched a new OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor. Featuring a 4K UHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, it is the first OMEN-branded monitor to support Google TV. The company has also launched a new HyperX Pulsefire Saga gaming mouse.