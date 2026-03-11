Instagram down: Multiple users report problems accessing app, loading feed

Instagram is reportedly experiencing a global outage, with several users reporting issues while accessing the Meta-owned social media platform. According to Downdetector, an outage-tracking platform owned by Ookla that provides real-time information on service disruptions, more than 1,300 Indian Instagram users reported issues related to Instagram at around 12 PM on March 11.

According to the platform, users mainly reported problems related to accessing the app and certain in-app features such as the feed and timeline.

Instagram down for several users: What now

Instagram users reported widespread issues on March 11, with several saying they were unable to access their direct messages (DMs) and that chat themes had disappeared from their conversations.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, about 85 per cent of the complaints were linked to problems accessing the Instagram mobile app, while 11 per cent were related to the website. Another 4 per cent of users reported trouble accessing platform features such as the feed or timeline. The platform recorded more than 13,000 outage reports from the US, while India saw around 1,300 complaints, though the number of reports has recently increased. In the UK, about 200 users reported issues. According to Downdetector, the majority of the complaints related to accessing the platform were recorded between 9 AM and 1 PM IST, with the spike in reports peaking at 12 PM.