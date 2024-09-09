Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Instagram adds photo editing, sticker creation features in DMs: Know more

The new features will let users draw on photos to edit them or add stickers prior to sharing them via direct messages

instagram(Photo: Shutterstock)
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 12:46 PM IST
Instagram is introducing new features to its direct messaging section. These new features include photo editing capabilities and stickers creation. Users can now draw on photos, edit them, or add stickers before sharing them in direct messages.

Additionally, users can create stickers from photos in their library, using a cutout from an image to create reaction stickers. Previously, users had to move to the Stories composer, save the image to their device, and then create a sticker before sending it. This feature is similar to the editing tools available for Instagram Stories. WhatsApp already allows users to create reaction stickers using cutouts from images.

Users will also be able to add new chat themes to direct messages. Another new feature allows users to add a Birthday cake icon in the Notes section.

Last month, Instagram announced three new features during the launch of Creator Lab in India: Comments in Stories, the ability to use cutouts of images from their device as stickers in chats, and Birthday Notes.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, posted a video in July stating, “the sends are one of the biggest signals we use in ranking and can help your reach over time.” Instagram’s growing focus on enhancing direct messages seems to align with this strategy.

Recently, Instagram launched a feature that enables users to add text directly to their photos within the post editor, eliminating the need for a separate photo-editing app. Users can also overlay one photo on top of another as a sticker within the same editor.
Additionally, Instagram has introduced a feature that allows users to add a song to their profile. The chosen music will appear in the bio section of the user's profile, as shown in screenshots shared by Instagram. Users can remove or change the song at any time.


Topics :InstagramSocial media appsSocial MediaTechnology

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

