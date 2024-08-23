Business Standard
Instagram introduces "song on profile" feature similar to Myspace: Details

Users will be able to add music to their Instagram profile and will be visible in the bio area. Visitors of the profile can play and pause the music

Instagram

Instagram's song on profile feature

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Instagram has announced a new feature allowing users to add a song to their profile. The selected music will be displayed in the bio area of the user's profile, according to screenshots shared by Instagram. Users will have the option to remove or replace the song as desired.

This feature is reminiscent of the one available on Myspace in the early 2000s; however, unlike Myspace, the songs will not autoplay. Visitors to a user's profile can play and pause the added song at their convenience.
"We’re excited to announce that you can now add a song to your profile, giving you more ways to express yourself through music. Your profile song selection will be live until you swap out the song," Instagram stated in a post by its creators account.

How It works

Users can access the "edit profile" page and select "Add music to your profile." After that, they can search for and choose a song from Instagram’s library of licensed music, the same library available for Reels and posts. The duration of the music can be up to 30 seconds.

This new feature is being launched in collaboration with singer Sabrina Carpenter. Her profile will feature a teaser of her new song, "Taste," ahead of its official release. Instagram has mentioned that the song can only be heard through this feature before its release.

Additional updates

Recently, Instagram also introduced several other music-related features, including the ability to add up to 20 tracks to a single reel, the Add Yours music sticker, and the option to include music in carousel posts that contain both photos and videos.

In related news, Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a change to users' feeds that could replace the squares in the profile grid with vertical rectangles. According to The Verge, this change is currently in the testing phase and has been noticed by some users. The report suggests that Instagram has been exploring a change to the aspect ratio of the profile grid since 2022.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

